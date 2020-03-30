Entretenimiento

En plena pandemia, Harry y Meghan se despiden de sus seguidores en Instagram

"No nos verán más aquí", pero "el trabajo continúa", escribe la pareja en Instagram.
El príncipe Harry y su esposa, Meghan Markle, en su último evento real. Foto: AFP
30 Marzo, 2020, 2:20 pm
Por: AFP 
El príncipe Harry y Meghan se despidieron este lunes de sus 11 millones de seguidores en su cuenta Instagram "Sussexroyal" en un mensaje en el que hablan del azote del coronavirus.
 
En los albores de su nueva vida retirados de la corona británica, escribieron que "lo más importante ahora es la salud y el bienestar de cada uno en todo el planeta y encontrar soluciones a los numerosos problemas generados por la pandemia".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el

"No nos verán más aquí", pero "el trabajo continúa", escribe la pareja, que trata de buscar cómo "contribuir de la mejor forma" ante los cambios que se anuncian.
 
"Estamos deseosos de reconectarnos con ustedes pronto", agregan sin otra precisión.
 
Tras insuflar aire fresco a la monarquía británica, el príncipe Harry, nieto de la reina Isabel II, y su esposa generaron una tormenta al anunciar en enero que deseaban retirarse de la primera línea de las obligaciones de la corona.
 
A partir del 31 de marzo no podrán utilizar los títulos de alteza real ni representar oficialmente a la reina, por lo que podrán vivir lejos de la férula que imponen las obligaciones monárquicas y ganarse la vida ellos mismos.
 
También han tenido que renunciar al dominio "sussexroyal", que utilizaban hasta ahora en Instagram y en su página de internet.
 
Tras pasar un tiempo en Canadá, el príncipe de 35 años y sexto en la línea de sucesión al trono, y su esposa de 38 años, se trasladaron la semana pasada a California, donde la exactriz estadounidense dispone de una nutrida agenda de contactos y donde vive su madre Doria.
 
AFP
