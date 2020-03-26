Entretenimiento

Dayanara Torres anuncia que ha superado el cáncer de piel

La exesposa de Marc Anthony publicó un video en Instagram.
Dayanara Torres fue miss Universo en 1993.
26 Marzo, 2020, 6:48 pm
Por: Redacción 
La exesposa de Marc Anthony,  Dayanara Torres, anunció en un video de Instagram que está libre de cáncer de piel, una enfermedad que le fue detectada en enero de 2019.
 
"En estos momentos difíciles que estamos viviendo, quería dejarles saber una buena noticia: he terminado con mi tratamiento de melanoma-cáncer", dijo la exreina de belleza puertorriqueña. 
 
"Me siento bendecida, agradecida con todos ustedes por sus oraciones, porque nunca me soltaron, por hacerme parte de su familia, de sus rezos día a día, sus mensajes tan hermosos que me levantaban el ánimo", señaló en el audiovisual que, hasta la tarde de este 26 de marzo, tiene más de 165.000 reproducciones.
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I feel so blessed and happy! I had my tests done yesterday , (MRI, PET & CT scans) and they were ALL negative! From now on I will need to get the same 3 studies with radiation every 3 months for the next 2 years! Thankful to God to whom I've always prayed to with so much faith and has listened to the pleas of my heart. Thanks to all of you who always prayed for me, did not let go of me and made me part of your family and your prayers, Thank you for your beautiful messages full of encouragement and Love. To my mother that held my hand every step of the way, my family and my friends, who always cared and checked up on me, or even accompanied me during this tough road and sent me beautiful messages to keep me strong and let me know I wasn't alone. This battle is almost over ... 2 years will go real fast & I will come out of this stronger than ever! #Guerrera #Strong #Strength #Phoenix #AveFenix ​​#NoMeSuelten #CancerSucks #Melanoma Thank you Claudia L. @clo724 for taking me there and back ... you are heaven sent!

Una publicación compartida de Dayanara Torres (@dayanarapr) el

 
"Por los próximos dos años, cada tres meses me voy a tener que hacer los mismos exámenes con radiación, pero sólo para estar pendientes de mi cuerpo y saber que nada haya regresado", explicó la exmiss Universo. 
 
"Sepan que las oraciones llegan. Es importante seguir rezando, no perdamos la fe, sigamos adelante. Vamos a salir de todo esto y nuevamente les agradezco tenerme en sus corazones. ¡Estoy feliz!", aseguró. 
 
 
 
 
La exesposa de Marc Anthony,  Dayanara Torres, anunció en un video de Instagram que está libre de cáncer de piel, una enfermedad que le fue detectada en enero de 2019.
 
"En estos momentos difíciles que estamos viviendo, quería dejarles saber una buena noticia: he terminado con mi tratamiento de melanoma-cáncer", dijo la exreina de belleza puertorriqueña. 
 
"Me siento bendecida, agradecida con todos ustedes por sus oraciones, porque nunca me soltaron, por hacerme parte de su familia, de sus rezos día a día, sus mensajes tan hermosos que me levantaban el ánimo", señaló en el audiovisual que, hasta la tarde de este 26 de marzo, tiene más de 165.000 reproducciones.
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I feel so blessed and happy! I had my tests done yesterday , (MRI, PET & CT scans) and they were ALL negative! From now on I will need to get the same 3 studies with radiation every 3 months for the next 2 years! Thankful to God to whom I've always prayed to with so much faith and has listened to the pleas of my heart. Thanks to all of you who always prayed for me, did not let go of me and made me part of your family and your prayers, Thank you for your beautiful messages full of encouragement and Love. To my mother that held my hand every step of the way, my family and my friends, who always cared and checked up on me, or even accompanied me during this tough road and sent me beautiful messages to keep me strong and let me know I wasn't alone. This battle is almost over ... 2 years will go real fast & I will come out of this stronger than ever! #Guerrera #Strong #Strength #Phoenix #AveFenix ​​#NoMeSuelten #CancerSucks #Melanoma Thank you Claudia L. @clo724 for taking me there and back ... you are heaven sent!

Una publicación compartida de Dayanara Torres (@dayanarapr) el 24 Mar, 2020 a las 8:23 PDT

 
"Por los próximos dos años, cada tres meses me voy a tener que hacer los mismos exámenes con radiación, pero sólo para estar pendientes de mi cuerpo y saber que nada haya regresado", explicó la exmiss Universo. 
 
"Sepan que las oraciones llegan. Es importante seguir rezando, no perdamos la fe, sigamos adelante. Vamos a salir de todo esto y nuevamente les agradezco tenerme en sus corazones. ¡Estoy feliz!", aseguró. 
 
 
 
 

Notas Relacionadas

Dayanara Torres revela que padece melanoma
Exparejas de JLo y Marc Anthony conmueven a todos

Tags Relacionados

Dayanara Torres
marc anthony
cancer
melanoma
Boton Municipio
Boton Ecuaterra Boton Ecuaterra
Boton Municipio

LO MÁS LEÍDO

Estados Unidos realiza vuelos humanitarios para retirar a sus ciudadanos de Ecuador
¿Por qué las personas entre 20 y 49 años son las más contagiadas con coronavirus en Ecuador?
Investigadores británicos entrenan a perros para detectar el coronavirus
Lebron James dice que la para de la NBA por coronavirus no le favorece
Municipio de Quito realizará maratón radial para recibir donaciones
Boton Ecuaterra