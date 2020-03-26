La exesposa de Marc Anthony, Dayanara Torres, anunció en un video de Instagram que está libre de cáncer de piel, una enfermedad que le fue detectada en enero de 2019.

"En estos momentos difíciles que estamos viviendo, quería dejarles saber una buena noticia: he terminado con mi tratamiento de melanoma-cáncer", dijo la exreina de belleza puertorriqueña.

"Me siento bendecida, agradecida con todos ustedes por sus oraciones, porque nunca me soltaron, por hacerme parte de su familia, de sus rezos día a día, sus mensajes tan hermosos que me levantaban el ánimo", señaló en el audiovisual que, hasta la tarde de este 26 de marzo, tiene más de 165.000 reproducciones.

"Por los próximos dos años, cada tres meses me voy a tener que hacer los mismos exámenes con radiación, pero sólo para estar pendientes de mi cuerpo y saber que nada haya regresado", explicó la exmiss Universo.

"Sepan que las oraciones llegan. Es importante seguir rezando, no perdamos la fe, sigamos adelante. Vamos a salir de todo esto y nuevamente les agradezco tenerme en sus corazones. ¡Estoy feliz!", aseguró.