Entretenimiento

Actor de 'Game of Thrones' ha dado positivo para coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju, conocido por interpretar a Tormund, hizo el anuncio en Instagram.

Kristofer Hivju se encuentra rodando la segunda temporada de 'The Witcher'. Foto: EFE / JASON SZENES/Archivo
16 Marzo, 2020, 10:53 pm
Por: EFE 
El actor Kristofer Hivju, conocido por interpretar a Tormund en "Game of Thrones", anunció este lunes que ha dado positivo en la prueba del coronavirus, justo cuando acababa de comenzar a rodar la segunda temporada de "The Witcher".
 
Esta circunstancia ha provocado que Netflix, donde se emite "The Witcher", haya paralizado el rodaje e iniciado las labores de desinfección de todo el set de grabación después de que "un individuo" haya dado positivo por el virus, indicó el diario especializado Variety.
 
"Lamento decir que hoy he dado positivo por COVID-19. Mi familia y yo nos aislaremos en casa por el tiempo que sea necesario. Tenemos buena salud, yo solo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado", aseguró el actor en una publicación de su perfil de Instagram.
 


Ver esta publicación en Instagram


Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

Una publicación compartida de Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) el

 
No obstante, el intérprete alertó de las complicaciones que puede suponer esta enfermedad, que es considerada una pandemia con unos 6.000 muertos y más de 165.000 contagiados en todo el mundo.
 
"Hay personas con mayor riesgo para quienes este virus puede tener un diagnóstico devastador, por lo que les exhorto a que sean extremadamente cuidadosos; lávense las manos, manténgase a 1,5 metros de distancia de los demás, sigan en cuarentena; simplemente hagan todo lo posible para detener la propagación del virus", pidió Hivju.
 
Otros intérpretes infectados por el coronavirus son Idris Elba y el matrimonio de Tom Hanks y Rita Wilson, las primeras celebridades de Hollywood que anunciaron que padecían dicha enfermedad.
El actor Kristofer Hivju, conocido por interpretar a Tormund en "Game of Thrones", anunció este lunes que ha dado positivo en la prueba del coronavirus, justo cuando acababa de comenzar a rodar la segunda temporada de "The Witcher".
 
Esta circunstancia ha provocado que Netflix, donde se emite "The Witcher", haya paralizado el rodaje e iniciado las labores de desinfección de todo el set de grabación después de que "un individuo" haya dado positivo por el virus, indicó el diario especializado Variety.
 
"Lamento decir que hoy he dado positivo por COVID-19. Mi familia y yo nos aislaremos en casa por el tiempo que sea necesario. Tenemos buena salud, yo solo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado", aseguró el actor en una publicación de su perfil de Instagram.
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

Una publicación compartida de Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) el 16 Mar, 2020 a las 1:48 PDT

 
No obstante, el intérprete alertó de las complicaciones que puede suponer esta enfermedad, que es considerada una pandemia con unos 6.000 muertos y más de 165.000 contagiados en todo el mundo.
 
"Hay personas con mayor riesgo para quienes este virus puede tener un diagnóstico devastador, por lo que les exhorto a que sean extremadamente cuidadosos; lávense las manos, manténgase a 1,5 metros de distancia de los demás, sigan en cuarentena; simplemente hagan todo lo posible para detener la propagación del virus", pidió Hivju.
 
Otros intérpretes infectados por el coronavirus son Idris Elba y el matrimonio de Tom Hanks y Rita Wilson, las primeras celebridades de Hollywood que anunciaron que padecían dicha enfermedad.

Tags Relacionados

Kristofer Hivju
Coronavirus
Game of Thrones
contagiados coronavirus
actor contagiado coronavirus
Boton Municipio
Boton Ecuaterra Boton Ecuaterra
Boton Municipio

LO MÁS LEÍDO

En Ecuador no existe desabastecimiento, aseguran fabricantes de alimentos
El Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia en Huaquillas regulará horas de comercio
Coronavirus: ecuatorianos se apresuran en arribar a aeropuertos
La UFC pospone los próximos tres eventos por el coronavirus
Moreno decreta estado de excepción y toque de queda desde este martes 17 de marzo
Boton Ecuaterra