El filme "Papá por siempre" celebra su aniversario #25

El actor Pierce Brosnan compartió en sus redes sociales una foto junto a sus compañeros de "Papá por siempre" celebrando el aniversario #25 del filme.
"Hoy, después de 25 años. me reuní alrededor de una mesa con tres personas jóvenes y hermosas para hablar sobre un filme que tocó el corazón de muchas personas", escribió Brosnan..
La película cuenta la historia de un padre que pierde la custodia de sus hijos y se disfraza como una niñera para pasar tiempo con ellos.
#MrsDoubtfire 25th anniversary reunion will be on the #TodayShow in early November. Join us!
Guess who? Today, after 25 years, I gathered around a table in the company of three beautiful young people, to talk story about a film that has touched the hearts of so many. Sally is on tour with her new book. Robin is in heaven making the angels laugh and was spoken of with the fondest of love and and sweet memories . Can ya guess the movie? The Today Show is airing our interview in early November. Join us for the 25th anniversary of the #MrsDoubtfire