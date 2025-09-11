Fútbol Nacional
11 sep 2025 , 07:09

   
    Se ha producido un error al procesar la plantilla. 
    Invocation of method 'getImageProperties' in  class com.liferay.portal.util.IterTemplateContent threw exception XYZ_E_INVALID_IMG_URL_ZYX at 21837/F/AMPLIADA_SECOND_NOTICIAS[line 40, column 42]
    1
 
    2
 
    3##----AMPLIADA_SECOND_NOTICIAS----
 
    4
 
    5##BBCMUNDO
 
    6#set($bbc = "false")
 
    7#set($bbc_css = "")
 
    8#set($hmSources = {})
 
    9#getAcAssignedCatExtended_v1($hmSources "Sources")
 
    10#if($hmSources && $hmSources.size() > 0)
 
    11#foreach ($elem in $hmSources)
 
    12#if(($elem.name == "BBC News Mundo") || ($elem.name == "BBCMundo"))
 
    13#set($articuloInstrumental = $aboutCategoryArticles.getArticle($elem.id))
 
    14#set($Sponsor_Header = $!articuloInstrumental.getTag(null,"Sponsor_Header").data)
 
    15#set($Sponsor_Footer = $!articuloInstrumental.getTag(null,"Sponsor_Footer").data)
 
    16#set($bbc = "true")
 
    17#set($bbc_css = "bbc")
 
    18#end
 
    19#end
 
    20#end
 
    21
 
    22#set($shareUrl = "#siteUrl()#printAcCanonicalUrl_v1()")
 
    23#set($shareUrl = $shareUrl.replaceAll("http:","https:"))
 
    24#set($title = $!articleToolbox.getTag(null,"Headline").data)
 
    25#set($title = $!escapeTool.html($title))
 
    26
 
    27##Paywall
 
    28#set($article_is_restricted = $articleToolbox.article_is_restricted())
 
    29#if ($article_is_restricted)
 
    30#foreach($product in $articleToolbox.getProductList())
 
    31#set($prod = $product.get("name"))
 
    32#addMetaTagPaywall($!prod)
 
    33#end
 
    34#else
 
    35#set($prod = "")
 
    36#end
 
    37
 
    38#if ($ogimage && $ogimage != "" && $ogimage != "http://ecv-vp.milenium.cloud/news-portlet/getogimage/8e39cc7e-84b0-423b-85b9-5fb8f15b12fc.jpg" )
 
    39  ##Meta Social Media, dimensiones Imagen
 
    40  #set ($dimogimageOG = $!articleToolbox.getImageProperties( $ogimage ) )
 
    41  #set($metaogwidth = {}) 
 
    42  #set($temp = $metaogwidth.put( "content", $dimogimageOG.width ) ) 
 
    43  #set($temp = $metaogwidth.put( "property", "og:image:width" ) ) 
 
    44  $iterVelocityTools.addMetaTag( $metaogwidth )
 
    45
 
    46  #set($metaogheight = {}) 
 
    47  #set($temp = $metaogheight.put( "content", $dimogimageOG.height ) ) 
 
    48  #set($temp = $metaogheight.put( "property", "og:image:height" ) ) 
 
    49  $iterVelocityTools.addMetaTag( $metaogheight )
 
    50#end
 
    51
 
    52
 
    53#set($imgUrl = $articleToolbox.getImageURL("Image","0","crop_amp"))
 
    54
 
    55#set($imgLink= {})
 
    56#set($temp = $imgLink.put("rel","preload"))
 
    57#set($temp = $imgLink.put("as","image"))
 
    58#set($temp=$imgLink.put('href',"$imgUrl"))
 
    59$iterVelocityTools.addLinkTag($imgLink)
 
    60
 
    61<script>
 
    62  $(document).ready(function () {
 
    63    $(".text .html iframe").attr("loading", "lazy");
 
    64    console.log('loading:lazy en los iframes v2');
 
    65  });
 
    66</script>
 
    67
 
    68#set($dateDi = "#printDate_v1('yyyy-MM-dd')")
 
    69#set($dateHor = "#printDate_v1('HH:mm:ssXXX')")
 
    70
 
    71#set($dateDi = $dateDi.trim())
 
    72#set($dateHor = $dateHor.trim())
 
    73
 
    74#set($formtLocal = "$dateDi T $dateHor" )
 
    75
 
    76#set($formtLocal = $formtLocal.replaceAll(" ", ""))
 
    77#set($TituloEsc = $htmlUtil.escape($!Headline.data))
 
    78#set($TituloEsc = $TituloEsc.replaceAll("\n", ""))
 
    79#set ($tempSubheadline = "#getTeaserSubheadline_v1(false)")
 
    80#if($tempSubheadline && $tempSubheadline != "")
 
    81#set($Texto = $tempSubheadline )
 
    82#else
 
    83#set($Texto = "#getTeaserText_v1(200)" )
 
    84#end
 
    85#set($Texto = $Texto.replaceAll("<.*?>","") )
 
    86  #set($Texto = $Texto.trim() )
 
    87  #set($TextoEsc = $htmlUtil.escape($Texto))
 
    88
 
    89  #set($TituloEsc = $htmlUtil.escape($!Headline.data))
 
    90  #set($TituloEsc = $TituloEsc.replaceAll("\n", ""))
 
    91
 
    92  #set($hmAutores = {})
 
    93  #getAcAssignedExtendedAllCat_v1($hmAutores "Ecv_Author")
 
    94  #if($hmAutores.size() > 0)
 
    95  #set($hmAutor = $hmAutores.get(0))
 
    96  #set($autor = $hmAutores.get(0).name)
 
    97  #end
 
    98
 
    99  #set ($totalSize = 200)
 
    100
 
    101  #set($text = "")
 
    102  #set($Texto = $articleToolbox.getTag2(null, 'Text', 200, '', ''))
 
    103  #set($text = $!Texto.data)
 
    104  #set($text = $text.replace("<p>"," "))
 
    105    #set($text = $text.replace("</p>"," "))
 
    106
 
    107  #set($text = $text.replace('"',''))
 
    108  #set($text = $text.replace("<br />",""))
 
    109
 
    110  #set($text = $text.replace("&lt;","<")) #set($text=$text.replace("&gt;",">"))
 
    111
 
    112  ## Eliminar todo el contenido de <script> ... </script>
 
    113  #set($text = $text.replaceAll("(?is)<script.*?</script>", ""))
 
    114
 
    115  ## Eliminar todo desde <blockquote en adelante
 
    116  #set($text = $text.replaceAll("(?is)<blockquote.*?</blockquote>", ""))
 
    117
 
    118  #set($text = $text.replace("<br />",""))
 
    119  #set($text = $text.replace("<strong>",""))
 
    120  #set($text = $text.replace("</strong>",""))
 
    121  #set($text = $text.trim())
 
    122  #set($text = $htmlUtil.escape($text))
 
    123
 
    124
 
    125  ##HREFLANG EC-ES
 
    126  #set($hreflangES= {})
 
    127  #set($temp = $hreflangES.put("rel","alternate"))
 
    128  #set($temp = $hreflangES.put("hreflang","es-ec"))
 
    129  #set($temp=$hreflangES.put("href","$shareUrl"))
 
    130  $iterVelocityTools.addLinkTag($hreflangES)
 
    131
 
    132  ##HREFLANG DEFAULT 
 
    133  #set($hreflang= {})
 
    134  #set($temp = $hreflang.put("rel","alternate"))
 
    135  #set($temp = $hreflang.put("hreflang","x-default"))
 
    136  #set($temp=$hreflang.put("href","$shareUrl"))
 
    137  $iterVelocityTools.addLinkTag($hreflang)
 
    138
 
    139
 
    140#set ($Dailymotion = "")
 
    141#set ($Jwplayer = "")
 
    142
 
    143#set ($Multimedia = "")
 
    144#getTagMacro_v1($Multimedia, '', 'Multimedia', -1, '', '')
 
    145
 
    146
 
    147#set ($Mediastream = "")
 
    148#set ($Rudo = "")
 
    149#getTagMacro_v1($Mediastream, '', 'Mediastream', -1, '', '')
 
    150#getTagMacro_v1($Rudo, '', 'Rudo', -1, '', '')
 
    151
 
    152#if($Mediastream && $Mediastream.data)
 
    153  #set($embed = "//rudo.video/vod/$Mediastream.data")
 
    154
 
    155#else
 
    156  #if ($Rudo && $Rudo.data && !$Rudo.data.contains("<iframe"))
 
    157    #set($embed = "//rudo.video/vod/$Rudo.data")
 
    158  #else
 
    159    #set($iframeHtml = $Rudo.data)
 
    160    #set($srcStart = $iframeHtml.indexOf('src="') + 5)
 
    161    #set($srcEnd = $iframeHtml.indexOf('"', $srcStart))
 
    162    #if($srcStart > 4 && $srcEnd > $srcStart)
 
    163      #set($src = $iframeHtml.substring($srcStart, $srcEnd))                                      
 
    164      #set($lastSlash = $src.lastIndexOf("/") + 1)
 
    165      #set($videoId = $src.substring($lastSlash))
 
    166      #set($embed = "//rudo.video/vod/$videoId")
 
    167    #end
 
    168
 
    169  #end
 
    170
 
    171#end 
 
    172
 
    173
 
    174## inicio - de codigo para obtener la seccion principal
 
    175
 
    176
 
    177## ----------------------------------
 
    178## 1. Intento obtener la sección principal
 
    179#set($secName = "")
 
    180#set($ac-sectionParentDateFrom =  $articleContext.selectNodes('articlectx/sections//section[@from]/parent::section'))
 
    181#if($ac-sectionParentDateFrom.size() > 0)
 
    182  #foreach ($atrib in $ac-sectionParentDateFrom.get(0).attributes())
 
    183    #if($atrib.name == "name")
 
    184      #set($secName = $!atrib.data.trim())
 
    185    #end
 
    186  #end
 
    187#end
 
    188
 
    189## ----------------------------------
 
    190## 2. Defino la subsección por defecto
 
    191#set($subSection = "#printAssignedSection_v1")
 
    192
 
    193## ----------------------------------
 
    194## 3. Guardo si originalmente había sección
 
    195#set($hasOriginalSec = $secName != "")
 
    196
 
    197## 4. Si no había sección, reemplazo por la subsección
 
    198#if(!$hasOriginalSec)
 
    199  #set($secName = $subSection)
 
    200#end
 
    201
 
    202## ----------------------------------
 
    203## 5. Metatag de sección (siempre)
 
    204#set($metaMRFSeccion = {
 
    205  "property" : "mrf:sections",
 
    206  "content"  : "$secName"
 
    207})
 
    208$iterVelocityTools.addMetaTag($metaMRFSeccion)
 
    209
 
    210## 6. Metatag de subsección SÓLO si sí existía sección original
 
    211#if($hasOriginalSec)
 
    212  #set($metaMRFSubseccion = {
 
    213    "property" : "mrf:tags",
 
    214    "content"  : "sub-section:$subSection"
 
    215  })
 
    216  $iterVelocityTools.addMetaTag($metaMRFSubseccion)
 
    217#end
 
    218
 
    219
 
    220		## fin - de codigo para obtener la seccion principal
 
    221
 
    222
 
    223  ## Imagen para discover con tamaño 1200 x 600
 
    224  #set($imgDiscoverUrl = $articleToolbox.getImageURL("TeaserImage","0","crop_amp"))
 
    225  #set ($dimogimage = {} )
 
    226  #if ( $imgDiscoverUrl && $imgDiscoverUrl != "" && $imgDiscoverUrl.startsWith("/") )
 
    227    #set ($dimogimage = $!articleToolbox.getImageProperties( $imgDiscoverUrl ) )
 
    228  #end
 
    229
 
    230<script type="application/ld+json">
 
    231{
 
    232  "@context": "http://schema.org",
 
    233  "@type": "NewsArticle",
 
    234    "mainEntityOfPage": {
 
    235      "@type": "WebPage",
 
    236      "@id": "$!articleToolbox.getArticleViewer("canonical")"
 
    237    },
 
    238  "headline": "$TituloEsc",
 
    239  "description": "$TextoEsc",
 
    240  "articleSection": "$!secName",
 
    241  "articleBody": "$!text",
 
    242  "datePublished": "$formtLocal",
 
    243  "dateModified": "$formtLocal",
 
    244  "author": {
 
    245    "@type": "Person",
 
    246    "name": "$autor",
 
    247    "url": "#metadataUrl_v1("metadatos")$hmAutor.friendlyname"
 
    248  },
 
    249  "publisher": {
 
    250    "@type": "Organization",
 
    251    "name": "Ecuavisa",
 
    252    "logo": {
 
    253      "@type": "ImageObject",
 
    254      "url": "https://cdn-ecv-2025.pages.dev/logoecuavisa/logo-ecuavisa-112x112.png",
 
    255      "width": 112,
 
    256      "height": 112
 
    257    }
 
    258  },
 
    259  "image": {
 
    260    "@type": "ImageObject",
 
    261    "url": "$!imgDiscoverUrl",
 
    262    "width": $!dimogimage.width,
 
    263    "height": $!dimogimage.height
 
    264  }
 
    265}
 
    266</script>
 
    267
 
    268
 
    269
 
    270
 
    271#if(($Multimedia && $Multimedia.Document.data) || ($Rudo && $Rudo.data) || ($Mediastream && $Mediastream.data) || ($Dailymotion && $Dailymotion.data) || ($Jwplayer && $Jwplayer.data))
 
    272  
 
    273  #set($imgTeaserUrl = $articleToolbox.getImageURL("TeaserImage","0","crop_60_100_H"))
 
    274  
 
    275  #set ($hasMultimedia = true)
 
    276  <script>console.log("si es multimedia v10")</script>
 
    277
 
    278  <script type="application/ld+json">
 
    279  {
 
    280    "@context": "https://schema.org",
 
    281    "@type": "VideoObject",
 
    282    "name": "$TituloEsc",
 
    283    "description": "$TextoEsc",
 
    284    "thumbnailUrl": "$imgTeaserUrl",
 
    285    "uploadDate": "$formtLocal",
 
    286    "duration": "",
 
    287    "contentUrl": "",
 
    288    "embedUrl": "https:$embed",
 
    289    "interactionCount": "",
 
    290    "publisher": {
 
    291      "@type": "Organization",
 
    292      "name": "Ecuavisa",
 
    293      "logo": {
 
    294        "@type": "ImageObject",
 
    295        "url": "https://cdn-ecv-2025.pages.dev/logoecuavisa/logo-ecuavisa-112x112.png",
 
    296        "width": 112,
 
    297        "height": 112
 
    298      }
 
    299    },
 
    300    "author": {
 
    301      "@type": "Person",
 
    302      "name": "$autor"
 
    303    },
 
    304    "transcript": "$TextoEsc"
 
    305  }
 
    306  </script>
 
    307
 
    308
 
    309#else
 
    310  #set ($hasMultimedia = false)
 
    311  <script>console.log("no es multimedia v10")</script>
 
    312
 
    313#end
 
    314
 
    315
 
    316
 
    317
 
    318
 
    319    <div class="inf2 bAutorRedes d-flex justify-content-between align-items-center">
 
    320
 
    321      <div class="author d-flex">
 
    322        <div class="autor-img">
 
    323          <img alt="user placeholder" src="https://estadisticas.ecuavisa.com/sites/gestor/ampliada2022/user.webp"
 
    324            class="img-ec" width="50px" height="50px">
 
    325        </div>
 
    326        <div class="autor-description">
 
    327          #set($hmAutores = {})
 
    328          #getAcAssignedExtendedAllCat_v1($hmAutores "Ecv_Author")
 
    329          #if($hmAutores.size() > 0)
 
    330          #foreach($hmAutor in $hmAutores)
 
    331          <div class="byline autordiv">
 
    332            <a href="#metadataUrl_v1("metadatos")$hmAutor.friendlyname">
 
    333              <h2>$hmAutor.name</h2>
 
    334            </a>
 
    335          </div>
 
    336          #end
 
    337          #end
 
    338          <div class="cargo-ec"></div>
 
    339        </div>
 
    340      </div>
 
    341
 
    342    
 
    343
 
    344      <div class="btn-compartir d-flex">
 
    345
 
    346        <div class="boton_ws_two">
 
    347          <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCi1XoBFLgWOzqkbk19" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" aria-label="Abrir canal de WhatsApp">
 
    348            <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="48" height="48" viewBox="0 0 24 24" aria-hidden="true">
 
    349              <path fill="currentColor"
 
    350                d="M19.05 4.91A9.816 9.816 0 0 0 12.04 2c-5.46 0-9.91 4.45-9.91 9.91c0 1.75.46 3.45 1.32 4.95L2.05 22l5.25-1.38c1.45.79 3.08 1.21 4.74 1.21c5.46 0 9.91-4.45 9.91-9.91c0-2.65-1.03-5.14-2.9-7.01m-7.01 15.24c-1.48 0-2.93-.4-4.2-1.15l-.3-.18l-3.12.82l.83-3.04l-.2-.31a8.264 8.264 0 0 1-1.26-4.38c0-4.54 3.7-8.24 8.24-8.24c2.2 0 4.27.86 5.82 2.42a8.183 8.183 0 0 1 2.41 5.83c.02 4.54-3.68 8.23-8.22 8.23m4.52-6.16c-.25-.12-1.47-.72-1.69-.81c-.23-.08-.39-.12-.56.12c-.17.25-.64.81-.78.97c-.14.17-.29.19-.54.06c-.25-.12-1.05-.39-1.99-1.23c-.74-.66-1.23-1.47-1.38-1.72c-.14-.25-.02-.38.11-.51c.11-.11.25-.29.37-.43s.17-.25.25-.41c.08-.17.04-.31-.02-.43s-.56-1.34-.76-1.84c-.2-.48-.41-.42-.56-.43h-.48c-.17 0-.43.06-.66.31c-.22.25-.86.85-.86 2.07c0 1.22.89 2.4 1.01 2.56c.12.17 1.75 2.67 4.23 3.74c.59.26 1.05.41 1.41.52c.59.19 1.13.16 1.56.1c.48-.07 1.47-.6 1.67-1.18c.21-.58.21-1.07.14-1.18s-.22-.16-.47-.28">
 
    351              </path>
 
    352            </svg>
 
    353            <span class="text_">Canal WhatsApp</span>
 
    354          </a>
 
    355        </div>
 
    356        
 
    357
 
    358        <div class="iconNewsletterArticle">
 
    359          <a href="/newsletter">
 
    360           <svg width="48" height="38" viewBox="0 0 48 38" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
 
    361		<path d="M0 12.1362L20.76 22.952C21.0189 23.0872 21.3073 23.1579 21.6 23.1579C21.8928 23.1579 22.1811 23.0872 22.44 22.952L39.7344 13.9436C40.8622 14.2555 42.0435 14.3307 43.2024 14.1645L43.2 30.2812C43.2001 32.2528 42.4379 34.1497 41.0696 35.5828C39.7013 37.0159 37.8307 37.8765 35.8416 37.9881L35.4 38H7.8C5.80767 38.0001 3.89081 37.2458 2.44265 35.8918C0.99448 34.5377 0.124797 32.6867 0.0120003 30.7183L0 30.2812V12.1362ZM34.4088 2.375C33.8747 3.48814 33.5983 4.70523 33.6 5.9375C33.5986 7.03216 33.8163 8.11626 34.2406 9.1272C34.6649 10.1381 35.2873 11.0559 36.072 11.8275L21.6 19.361L0.228 8.23175C0.630351 6.63427 1.53801 5.20581 2.81856 4.15479C4.09911 3.10376 5.68554 2.48517 7.3464 2.38925L7.8 2.375H34.4088ZM42 0C43.5913 0 45.1174 0.625556 46.2426 1.73905C47.3679 2.85255 48 4.36278 48 5.9375C48 7.51222 47.3679 9.02245 46.2426 10.1359C45.1174 11.2494 43.5913 11.875 42 11.875C40.4087 11.875 38.8826 11.2494 37.7574 10.1359C36.6321 9.02245 36 7.51222 36 5.9375C36 4.36278 36.6321 2.85255 37.7574 1.73905C38.8826 0.625556 40.4087 0 42 0Z" fill="#212121"/>
 
    362		</svg>
 
    363
 
    364
 
    365            <span class="text_">Newsletter</span>
 
    366
 
    367          </a>
 
    368        </div>
 
    369
 
    370
 
    371
 
    372        <button type="button" class="btn btn-light btn-sm si_marcado" title="Quitar nota">
 
    373          <svg width="20" height="26" viewBox="0 0 20 26" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
 
    374            <path d="M2 2L2 24L10 17.6129L18 24L18 2L8.66667 2" stroke="" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round"
 
    375              stroke-linejoin="round" />
 
    376            <path d="M2 2L2 24L10 17.6129L18 24L18 2L2 2Z" fill="" stroke="" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round"
 
    377              stroke-linejoin="round" />
 
    378          </svg>
 
    379
 
    380          <span class="text_">Guardado</span>
 
    381        </button>
 
    382
 
    383        <button type="button" class="btn btn-light btn-sm no_marcado" title="Guardar">
 
    384          <svg width="20" height="26" viewBox="0 0 20 26" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
 
    385            <path d="M2 2L2 24L10 17.6129L18 24L18 2L8.66667 2" stroke="" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round"
 
    386              stroke-linejoin="round" />
 
    387            <path d="M2 2L2 24L10 17.6129L18 24L18 2L2 2Z" fill="" stroke="" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round"
 
    388              stroke-linejoin="round" />
 
    389          </svg>
 
    390          <span class="text_">Guardar</span>
 
    391        </button>
 
    392
 
    393        <div class="dropdown">
 
    394          <button title="Compartir" class="botonCompartirArticle btn btn-light btn-sm dropdown-toggle" type="button"
 
    395            id="dropdownMenuButton1" data-bs-toggle="dropdown" data-bs-display="static" aria-expanded="false">
 
    396
 
    397            <svg width="40" height="38" viewBox="0 0 40 38" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
 
    398<path d="M7.89585 2.11204H15.1895C15.5896 2.11216 15.9748 2.26455 16.2671 2.53842C16.5595 2.81228 16.7372 3.1872 16.7645 3.58742C16.7918 3.98763 16.6665 4.38331 16.414 4.69449C16.1615 5.00568 15.8006 5.20917 15.4043 5.26385L15.1895 5.27863H7.89585C6.69541 5.27848 5.53968 5.73524 4.66223 6.55659C3.78477 7.37795 3.25103 8.50265 3.16887 9.7034L3.15834 10.0285V30.0835C3.15819 31.2871 3.61376 32.4459 4.43298 33.3256C5.2522 34.2053 6.37397 34.7405 7.57159 34.8229L7.89585 34.8334H27.8987C29.0991 34.8336 30.2548 34.3768 31.1323 33.5554C32.0097 32.7341 32.5435 31.6094 32.6256 30.4086L32.6362 30.0835V29.0322C32.6327 28.6284 32.7832 28.2385 33.0569 27.9423C33.3306 27.6461 33.7069 27.466 34.1088 27.4387C34.5106 27.4115 34.9076 27.5392 35.2187 27.7958C35.5297 28.0524 35.7311 28.4184 35.7819 28.819L35.7945 29.0322V30.0835C35.7947 32.1101 35.0197 34.0596 33.6291 35.5305C32.2385 37.0013 30.3382 37.8814 28.3198 37.9894L27.8987 38H7.89585C5.87452 38.0002 3.93009 37.2231 2.46311 35.8289C0.996135 34.4347 0.118332 32.5295 0.0105281 30.5058L3.19486e-08 30.0835V10.0285C-0.000181689 8.0019 0.77485 6.05239 2.16544 4.58159C3.55604 3.11078 5.45628 2.23068 7.47473 2.1226L7.89585 2.11204ZM24.2202 7.48257V1.58428C24.2201 1.29305 24.3 1.00741 24.4513 0.758787C24.6025 0.510162 24.8193 0.308184 25.0776 0.17507C25.336 0.0419553 25.6259 -0.0171369 25.9156 0.00429283C26.2053 0.0257225 26.4835 0.126844 26.7195 0.296534L26.8922 0.442197L39.5129 12.5808C40.1025 13.1465 40.1572 14.0585 39.6751 14.6855L39.5129 14.8649L26.8922 27.0077C26.6828 27.2095 26.4219 27.3495 26.1382 27.4122C25.8546 27.4749 25.5592 27.458 25.2845 27.3633C25.0098 27.2686 24.7665 27.0998 24.5814 26.8754C24.3962 26.651 24.2763 26.3798 24.235 26.0915L24.2202 25.8656V19.9505L23.5444 19.9378C17.9478 19.9209 13.164 22.2241 9.0897 26.9064C8.04534 28.1055 6.08928 27.1851 6.33984 25.6144C8.08114 14.7636 13.9199 8.63098 23.5844 7.5459L24.2202 7.48257Z" fill="#212121"/>
 
    399</svg>
 
    400
 
    401            <span class="text_">Compartir</span>
 
    402
 
    403          </button>
 
    404          <ul class="dropdown-menu dropdown-menu-end dropdown-menu-sm-end" aria-labelledby="dropdownMenuButton1">
 
    405
 
    406            <li>
 
    407              <a href="http://m.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=$shareUrl" target="_blank" title="Facebook"
 
    408                class="dropdown-item">
 
    409                <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24" width="24" height="24">
 
    410                  <path fill="none" d="" />
 
    411                  <path
 
    412                    d="M13 19.938A8.001 8.001 0 0 0 12 4a8 8 0 0 0-1 15.938V14H9v-2h2v-1.654c0-1.337.14-1.822.4-2.311A2.726 2.726 0 0 1 12.536 6.9c.382-.205.857-.328 1.687-.381.329-.021.755.005 1.278.08v1.9H15c-.917 0-1.296.043-1.522.164a.727.727 0 0 0-.314.314c-.12.226-.164.45-.164 1.368V12h2.5l-.5 2h-2v5.938zM12 22C6.477 22 2 17.523 2 12S6.477 2 12 2s10 4.477 10 10-4.477 10-10 10z" />
 
    413                </svg>
 
    414              </a>
 
    415            </li>
 
    416
 
    417            <li>
 
    418              <a rel="external" href="http://twitter.com/share?url=$shareUrl&text=$title" target="_blank"
 
    419                title="Twitter" class="dropdown-item">
 
    420
 
    421                <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24" version="1.1" height="1.3em">
 
    422                  <path
 
    423                    d="M18.244 2.25h3.308l-7.227 8.26 8.502 11.24H16.17l-5.214-6.817L4.99 21.75H1.68l7.73-8.835L1.254 2.25H8.08l4.713 6.231zm-1.161 17.52h1.833L7.084 4.126H5.117z">
 
    424                  </path>
 
    425                </svg>
 
    426
 
    427
 
    428              </a>
 
    429            </li>
 
    430
 
    431            <li>
 
    432              <a rel="" href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=$title - $shareUrl" target="_blank" title="Whatsapp"
 
    433                class="dropdown-item">
 
    434                <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24" width="24" height="24">
 
    435                  <path fill="none" d="" />
 
    436                  <path
 
    437                    d="M7.253 18.494l.724.423A7.953 7.953 0 0 0 12 20a8 8 0 1 0-8-8c0 1.436.377 2.813 1.084 4.024l.422.724-.653 2.401 2.4-.655zM2.004 22l1.352-4.968A9.954 9.954 0 0 1 2 12C2 6.477 6.477 2 12 2s10 4.477 10 10-4.477 10-10 10a9.954 9.954 0 0 1-5.03-1.355L2.004 22zM8.391 7.308c.134-.01.269-.01.403-.004.054.004.108.01.162.016.159.018.334.115.393.249.298.676.588 1.357.868 2.04.062.152.025.347-.093.537a4.38 4.38 0 0 1-.263.372c-.113.145-.356.411-.356.411s-.099.118-.061.265c.014.056.06.137.102.205l.059.095c.256.427.6.86 1.02 1.268.12.116.237.235.363.346.468.413.998.75 1.57 1l.005.002c.085.037.128.057.252.11.062.026.126.049.191.066a.35.35 0 0 0 .367-.13c.724-.877.79-.934.796-.934v.002a.482.482 0 0 1 .378-.127c.06.004.121.015.177.04.531.243 1.4.622 1.4.622l.582.261c.098.047.187.158.19.265.004.067.01.175-.013.373-.032.259-.11.57-.188.733a1.155 1.155 0 0 1-.21.302 2.378 2.378 0 0 1-.33.288 3.71 3.71 0 0 1-.125.09 5.024 5.024 0 0 1-.383.22 1.99 1.99 0 0 1-.833.23c-.185.01-.37.024-.556.014-.008 0-.568-.087-.568-.087a9.448 9.448 0 0 1-3.84-2.046c-.226-.199-.435-.413-.649-.626-.89-.885-1.562-1.84-1.97-2.742A3.47 3.47 0 0 1 6.9 9.62a2.729 2.729 0 0 1 .564-1.68c.073-.094.142-.192.261-.305.127-.12.207-.184.294-.228a.961.961 0 0 1 .371-.1z" />
 
    438                </svg>
 
    439              </a>
 
    440            </li>
 
    441
 
    442          </ul>
 
    443        </div>
 
    444
 
    445
 
    446
 
    447      </div>
 
    448
 
    449    </div>
 
    450
 
    451
 
    452
 
    453    <div class="DETAIL_TXT AMPLIADA_SECOND">
 
    454
 
    455      <script>
 
    456        const getMultimedia = `#getMultimediaIcon_v1_ecuavisa("crop_37_100_H","","","","","", "", "100%", true)`;
 
    457      </script>
 
    458
 
    459
 
    460      #if($bbc == "true")
 
    461      $!Sponsor_Header
 
    462      #end
 
    463
 
    464      <div class="text $!bbc_css">
 
    465
 
    466        #set ($Text_meta = $articleToolbox.getTag(null,"Text") )
 
    467
 
    468        #if($Text_meta && $Text_meta.data != "")
 
    469
 
    470        #else
 
    471        #set($metaDescription = {})
 
    472        #set($temp = $metaDescription.put("name","description"))
 
    473        #set($temp = $metaDescription.put("content","Todas las Noticias y entrevistas las puedes encontrar en
 
    474        ecuavisa.com"))
 
    475        $iterVelocityTools.addMetaTag($metaDescription)
 
    476        #end
 
    477
 
    478        #getTextFlow_v1_ecuavisa("crop_60_100_H","825","495","100%")
 
    479        $!iterVelocityTools.setReadMilestone
 
    480      </div>
 
    481
 
    482      #if($bbc == "true")
 
    483      $!Sponsor_Footer
 
    484      #end
 
    485
 
    486      #set($documento = $articleToolbox.getTag(null,'Generico'))
 
    487      #if($documento)
 
    488      <div class="adjuntos">ADJUNTOS</div>
 
    489      #set($separador = "")
 
    490      #foreach($item in $documento.getSiblings())
 
    491      #set($name = $item.data)
 
    492      #if($item.Cutline && $item.Cutline.data != "")
 
    493      #set($name = $item.Cutline.data)
 
    494      #end
 
    495      $separador<a href="$item.Document.data" target="_blank">$name</a>
 
    496      #set($separador = " / ")
 
    497      #end
 
    498      #end
 
    499
 
    500    </div>               
    Noticias
    Recomendadas