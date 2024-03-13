Noticias
13 mar 2024 , 16:47

Fallos de los jueces vinculados a los casos Metástasis y Purga

user placeholder

Redacción

Los fallos podrían ser objeto de revisión, pero no en todos los casos. Abogados constitucionalistas y penalistas lo explican.

  • Fallos de los jueces vinculados a los casos Metástasis y Purga

Otra mancha a la justicia se ratificó recientemente. El pasado 6 de marzo, solicitó a la Corte Provincial de Justicia del Guayas que fije fecha y hora para instalar la audiencia para formular cargos en contra del exjuez de Garantías Penitenciarias, Pedro Moreira, quien ordenó en 2022 la liberación del criminal Junior Roldán (+).

La Fiscalía señaló que Moreira está acusado de haber incurrido en el delito de prevaricato al haber concedido un habeas corpus a favor de Roldán, quien fue uno de los cabecillas de la organización criminal, Los Choneros, hoy considerada terrorista.

LEA: Caso Purga: ¿Quiénes son los jueces detenidos por presunta delincuencia organizada?

Este nuevo señalamiento se produce en un contexto de intensas investigaciones sobre los casos Metástasis y Purga, lo que sigue colocando al sistema judicial bajo la lupa.

Los tentáculos de corrupción expuestos, que revelaron entre otras cosas los nexos entre criminales y jueces, plantean interrogantes sobre la integridad de las decisiones tomadas por los jueces implicados. Por lo tanto, surge la pregunta inevitable: ¿Qué sucede con esos fallos? ¿Podrán ser revisados? Aquí los detalles.

El abogado constitucionalista, Ismael Quintana, explica que dependerá de cada caso y por ende de los plazos. Por ejemplo, existe la posibilidad de que los fallos de garantía jurisdiccional pudiesen eventualmente ser seleccionados para su revisión por parte de la Corte Constitucional (CC). Otra opción es que una de las partes que intervino en el proceso pueda llevar el caso vía acción extraordinaria de protección ante la misma CC.

Sin embargo, advierte que el problema con las acciones extraordinarias es que tienen un término de 20 días contados a partir de la notificación de la decisión judicial que se va a impugnar. Por lo tanto, podría haber casos en los que esté caducada porque se dejó pasar el tiempo establecido por ley para presentar esa acción.

LEA: Socio de ruso investigado por lavado de activos fundó una de las empresas de Leandro Norero

En el primer escenario, la Corte, pero en materia de habeas corpus, recientemente emitió un fallo, resalta Quintana, y agrega que esto se debe a que en muchos casos, personas involucradas en procesos penales comenzaron a presentar medidas cautelares para evitar la prisión preventiva.

Quintana también menciona el caso del juez destituido John Rodríguez, quien mediante una medida cautelar restauró los derechos políticos de Jorge Glas, sentenciado por corrupción. "Este tipo de decisiones están siendo examinadas por la Corte Constitucional. Este mecanismo se aplica únicamente en casos en los que se ha emitido una sentencia dentro del marco de una acción de garantía jurisdiccional".

Temas
Política
Noticias
Recomendadas