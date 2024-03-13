Noticias
Caso Purga: la Judicatura pide a la Contraloría examinar las declaraciones patrimoniales

También se solicitó un examen especial a las operaciones administrativas, financieras y contratos en la Dirección Provincial.

Las investigaciones en la Corte de Justicia del Guayas por el caso Purga se extenderán a todo el personal de la institución. Álvaro Román, presidente del Consejo de la Judicatura, informó que pidió a la Contraloría examinar las declaraciones patrimoniales de los funcionarios.

Durante una comparecencia ante la Comisión de Fiscalización de la Asamblea, Román precisó que el análisis se realizará a las declaraciones de: jueces, fiscales y personal administrativo.

Pero esta no es la única medida tomada desde la Judicatura con respecto a este caso. También se solicitó un examen especial a las operaciones administrativas, financieras y contratos en la Dirección Provincial, y una auditoría de la gestión de esta entidad.

Procesos disciplinarios

Román ratificó que abrirán sumarios administrativos en contra de los jueces involucrados no solo en este caso, sino también en el denominado Metástasis. Para ello, solicitó a la Corte Nacional de Justicia remitir a la Judicatura los extractos de la audiencia de vinculación de cargos, realizadas el 4 y 5 de marzo.

Esto les permitirá "contar con el sustento probatorio para el inicio de las acciones disciplinarias".

