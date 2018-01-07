Los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018.

Esta es la lista de los nominados a las categorías clave de la edición 75 de los Globos de Oro, que se entregarán este domingo en Beverly Hills.



CINE

- Mejor película dramática

"Dunkerque"

"La forma del agua"

"Llámame por tu nombre"

"The Post"

"Tres anuncios por un crimen"

- Mejor película musical o comedia

"The Disaster Artist"

"¡Huye!" ("Déjame salir" en España)

"El gran showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"



- Mejor actor dramático



Timothée Chalamet, "Llámame por tu nombre"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "El hilo fantasma"

Tom Hanks, "The Post"

Gary Oldman, "Las horas más oscuras"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

- Mejor actriz dramática

Jessica Chastain, "Molly’s Game"

Sally Hawkins, "La forma del agua"

Frances McDormand, "Tres anuncios por un crimen"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Michelle Williams, "Todo el dinero del mundo"

- Mejor actor de musical o comedia



Steve Carell, "La batalla de los sexos"

Ansel Elgort, "Baby: El aprendiz del crimen"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Hugh Jackman, "El gran showman"

Daniel Kaluuya, "¡Huye!" ("Déjame salir" en España)

- Mejor actriz de musical o comedia



Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Emma Stone, "La batalla de los sexos"

Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"

- Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, "El proyecto Florida"

Armie Hammer, "Llámame por tu nombre"

Richard Jenkins, "La forma del agua"

Christopher Plummer, "Todo el dinero del mundo"

Sam Rockwell, "Tres anuncios por un crimen"

- Mejor actriz de reparto

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound: El color de la guerra"

Hong Chau, "Pequeña gran vida" ("Una vida a lo grande" en España)

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "La forma del agua"



- Mejor director-

Guillermo del Toro, "La forma del agua"

Martin McDonagh, "Tres anuncios por un crimen"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkerque"

Ridley Scott, "Todo el dinero del mundo"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"



- Mejor película extranjera-

"Una mujer fantástica", Chile

"First They Killed My Father", Camboya

"En la penumbra", Alemania

"Sin amor", Rusia

"The Square", Suecia



- Mejor película animada-



"Un jefe en pañales"

"The Breadwinner"

"Ferdinand"

"Coco"

"Loving Vincent"



TELEVISIÓN

- Mejor serie dramática-

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"



- Mejor actor dramático-



Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

- Mejor actriz dramática-

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"

Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"



- Mejor serie musical o comedia-

"Black-ish"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"



- Mejor actor de musical o comedia-



Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace"

- Mejor actriz de musical o comedia-

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Frankie Shaw, "SMILF"



- Mejor miniserie o película para TV-

"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"The Sinner"

"Top of the Lake: China Girl"

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para TV

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks"

Jude Law, "The Young Pope"

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"



- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para TV-



Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"



PELÍCULAS CON MÁS NOMINACIONES



"La forma del agua" - 7

"The Post" - 6

"Tres anuncios por un crimen" - 6

"Lady Bird" - 4

SERIES CON MÁS NOMINACIONES



"Big Little Lies" - 6

"Feud: Bette and Joan" - 4

"The Handmaid's Tale", "Fargo" y "This Is Us" - 3





