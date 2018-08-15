Melanie Griffith, irreconocible en portada de modas

La actriz Melanie Griffith apareció irreconocible en la portada de la revista Instyle al lucir un rostro que desencajó a sus seguidores.
Hollywood siren Melanie Griffith is sexy, single, and ready for her next act. But would she try a dating app? "No, Jesus. Tinder or something would just be so tacky, I think," she told with a smirk. "I think I can find someone on my own. But if you know of anybody, please tell me." She may be looking for love, but probably not marriage again. "I really don't think it's relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you're 60 and you have four kids and you're living the life you've always wanted. Then why get married? It's, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven't. I keep looking. I've had a couple of lovers but not a relationship."
En la revista, la rubia que fue un ícono de la belleza entre los años 80 y 90, aparece ataviada con un vestido negro y un escote que luce con orgullo a sus 61 años. Sin embargo, lo que captura la atención de la foto es su rostro con labios finos, ojos redondos y una nariz puntiaguda.
Estas características en la cara de la intérprete de cintas como “Doble Cuerpo” llamaron la atención de los medios internacionales, que apuntan a un exceso de Photoshop o a un posible paso por el quirófano.
La exesposa de Antonio Banderas pemaneció alejada de la vida pública desde 2014 cuando se separó de Banderas, tras 18 años de matrimonio.
Although it's been three decades since the movie, Melanie Griffith will always remain Tess from Working Girl: sexy, determined, and a poster child for outmaneuvering misogynist pigs way before the #MeToo era. The issue of toppling the patriarchy remains crazy resonant today. "I knew not to ever let somebody take advantage of me. And I was stupid. I'm not saying any of those girls are stupid, but I was aware of what was possible," she tells in the September issue. The resilience is still an important quality of hers today. "I was a tough chick. I wouldn't do something if I didn't want to do it."